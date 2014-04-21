Crash closes I-57 NB - Murder suspects in court - Powdered alcohol

Palcohol, or powdered alcohol, could be on the liquor store shelves by this fall.

Three people were charged in connection with a death investigation of a 2-year-old boy.

Northbound Interstate 57 is closed starting at mile post 65 near West Frankfort due to a crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Three people have been charged in connection to a death investigation involving a 2-year-old child in St. Francois County.

Three men are in custody after two shooting incidents last week in Charleston.

The Missouri House and Senate have each passed bills that would prevent people younger than 18 from purchasing electronic cigarettes. Now, some Illinois lawmakers want tighter FDA regulations. Allison Twaits has more about their efforts on Heartland News at Five.

Tax talk is on the agenda at tonight's city council meeting in Cape Girardeau. It has to do with money that goes to the local fire department. Kadee Brosseau found out what you may see on the ballot and what it means for your pocketbook tonight on Heartland News at Six.

It's not Saturday night, and we aren't in New York, but a long-time member of Saturday Night Live was in Cape Girardeau today. See who it was on Heartland News at Six.

A 16-year-old boy scrambled over an airport fence, crossed a tarmac and climbed into a jetliner's wheel well, then flew for five freezing hours to Hawaii - a misadventure that stirred concern about possible weak spots in the security system that protects the nation's airline fleet.

An American won the Boston Marathon. One year after the Boston bombing killed three people and left more than 260 injured, Meb Keflezighi added Boston to a resume that includes the New York City Marathon title in 2009 and a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics. We talked to local runners who ran the Boston Marathon today and who where there last year.



