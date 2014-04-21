NB I-57 back open near West Frankfort

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 57 are back open starting at mile post 65 after a crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Police say Dewitt H. Smith, 76, of Johnston City, Ill. was driving a 2003 Ford F150 southbound on I-57 in the right lane near mile post 69 around 3:09 p.m. on Monday, April 21. One of the tires failed causing the driver to lose control. The truck entered the center median and overturned, rolling several times.

The passengers in the truck include Robert J. Lewis, 31, of Mt. Vernon, Ill. and Carole L. Smith, 74, of Johnston City, Ill.

Police say Carole L. Smith was ejected from the truck and had major injuries. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Dewitt H. Smith and Lewis were removed from the truck by area fire departments. Dewitt Smith had serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Lewis had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police say the northbound lanes of I-57 were closed for about one hour and 15 minutes while the helicopters landed, the crash was investigated and for the clean up.

During the closure, traffic was diverted off of I-57 northbound at Exit 65.

Assisting agencies include the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Benton Police Department, West Frankfort Police Department, West Frankfort Fire Department and Benton Fire Department.

Trooper Joey Watson said the crash involves serious, but non life-threatening injuries.