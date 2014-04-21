Fruitland rest area on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. to close for repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the Fruitland rest area on Interstate 55 south in Cape Girardeau County will be closed Tuesday, April 22 at 3 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 24.

According to MoDOT, crews will be performing repairs.

For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

