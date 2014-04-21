Carbondale police looking for theft suspect

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a theft at a Carbondale business.

According to police, on March 30 at 2:55 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of West Main Street for a report of a theft. During the course of the investigation, police learned an unknown suspect took property from the business.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge of the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Investigations Bureau of the Carbondale Police Department.

You can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can also be made by choosing the "Crime Stoppers" tab on main page of the police department's website.

