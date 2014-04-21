Graves Co. Pioneer Award Committee seeks nominees for FF picnic

The Graves County Pioneer Award Committee is soliciting nominee applications for the award which will be presented at the Fancy Farm Picnic on August 2.

The award is geared toward people who graciously give so much of themselves, not only to their community, but across Graves County. Nominees would be individuals or couples that share their time, talent, and treasures to help the young, old, and/or needy. The Pioneer Award is dedicated to showing appreciation to these generous and caring people.

Anyone can nominate but the nominee must be a resident of Graves County. The committee members consist of Gayle Robbins, Diane Smithson, Doug Sims, Davida French, Judge Deborah Crooks, Darvin Towery, Dr. Richard Parker and Phil Myers.

