3 charged in Charleston shooting incidents

The area where the shots were reportedly fired. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Three men are in custody after two shooting incidents Friday night and Saturday in Charleston, Missouri.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety, on Friday night, April 18 an officer responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Elm and Vine streets.

The officer tried to stop a suspect vehicle, but the driver did not stop and a chase started.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Market Street in Charleston and three people fled the car on foot.

Travis Graham, 28, of Cairo, was charged with property damage and resisting arrest. Additional charges are pending from other agencies, according to Charleston DPS.

Christopher Hicks-Berry, 27, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Monday, April 21 on a Mississippi County warrant for possession with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

On April 19 around 5:30 a.m., an officer investigated a report of gunshots on West Marshall Street.

According to Charleston DPS, witnesses reported they heard gunshots and saw someone running down the street. Police found the runner and said he told them someone was shooting at him. He gave police a description of the person and vehicle.

DPS said they recovered a gun from the scene.



They later arrested Richard Jenkins, 28, of Cape Girardeau. He was charged with felon in possession of a handgun and placed in jail. Additional charges are pending.



