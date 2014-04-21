1 dead, 6 injured in utility vehicle crash in Jackson County

One person was killed and six others were injured when a utility vehicle overturned in Jackson County Sunday night.According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, passengers say the driver, 21-year-old Brian S. Modglin, tried to make a very sharp turn on Ash Road near Ava.Modglin lost control and the vehicle overturned.There were nine passengers on the utility vehicle: two adults and seven children ranging in age from 2 years old to 14 years old.Modgin was critically injured and later pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.Six of the passengers were taken to local hospitals and two of the children were later flown to St. Louis hospitals.The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.