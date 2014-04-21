KY offering 1-year free subscription to TextLimit.com - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY offering 1-year free subscription to TextLimit.com

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the state of Kentucky has debuted what is being called a high-tech solution to the epidemic of texting and driving crashes.

Licensed drivers in Kentucky are being offered a free, one-year subscription to TextLimit.com which is a smartphone app that restricts touch screen and calling features while the device it is downloaded on is in a moving vehicle.

Executive Director of Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear's Transportation Cabinet Bill Bell says officials have tested the app and found it to be safe and reliable.

Bell also believes the app will help reduce crashes and deaths due to distracted driving.

The TextLimit.com app works with GPS to determine the speed of the user's vehicle and when it reaches a pre-selected speed limit, the phone's screen will not work.

The app is available on iPhones, Androids for $24.99 a year.

However, drivers in Kentucky can visit TextLimit.com and enter coupon code NOTEXTKY for a one-year free subscription to the app.

TextLimit.com also allows for an administrator, like a parent, to set up controls.

An administrator can program speed limits, monitor phone calls and see where the phone is located using GPS.

Emergency 911 calling is always active, regardless of settings.

