Recall: Kraft recalling 96,000 pounds of Oscar Meyer Wieners

Kraft Foods Group, Inc. of Columbia, Mo. recalling around 96,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners because the products may contain Classic Cheese Dogs in the Classic Wieners’ packages.

According to the USDA, the product labels are incorrect, as they do not reflect the ingredients associated with the pasteurized cheese in the cheese.

The products were formulated with milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The following products are subject to recall:

16 oz. packages –individual consumer packages– of “Classic Wieners Made with Turkey & Chicken, Pork Added” with “USE BY 16 Jun 2014” date and product code “044700000632”

Cases of 16 oz. packages –distributed to retailers– of “Classic Cheese Dogs Made with Turkey & Chicken, Pork Added, and Pasteurized Cheese Product” with “USE BY 16 Jun 2014” date and case code “00447000005300”

The products were produced on March 2-3, 2014, and bear the establishment number “Est. 537H” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were distributed to Kraft distribution centers and in retail stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered by a consumer who notified the company on April 18, 2014. The company contacted the USDA the following day regarding the issue.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Kraft Consumer Relations at (855) 688-4386.

Retailers with questions should contact their Kraft sales representative or supplier. If they do not know their contacts, retailers should call (855) 688-4386.

More: http://1.usa.gov/QpFvfI