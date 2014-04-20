Happy Easter - Curfew in Charleston - Giving students a chance t - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Happy Easter - Curfew in Charleston - Giving students a chance to finish degrees

Happy Easter! Here are some of the stories we are working to bring you for tonight's Heartland News ....

Due to recent incidents involving gun shots, the City of Charleston has implemented a curfew. Learn more tonight at 5:00.

A Kentucky college is offering students from Mid-Continent University a chance to finish their degrees.

On April 20, 1999, two students attacked classmates and staff at Columbine High School. We will look back at that tragic day now 15 years ago, tonight at 9:13.

Crosspoint Church in Jackson, Mo. helped celebrate Easter with four separate Easter egg drops from a helicopter April 19 and 20 after church services. Send your best Easter photos to cnews@kfvs12.com.

What a beautiful day! However, Bryan McCormick says showers and storms will become likely from midday Monday through the evening. Tune in at 5:04 for first weather.

According to a new study, Biofuels made from the leftovers of harvested corn plants are worse than gasoline for global warming in the short term.

A proposed "exclusion list" designed to keep criminals away from the video gambling industry is prompting questions from those wanting to protect problem gamblers.

Honey, there is something in the yard! A sinkhole opened up on Saturday beneath two houses in Florida.

Josh Frydman has Cardinals-Nats highlights in sports and a Blackhawks hockey player faces suspension for a hit on a St. Louis Blues player.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening -

James Long, kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

