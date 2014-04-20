Connection Point Church hosts first helicopter egg drop

Connection Point Church in Jackson, Mo. helped celebrate Easter with four separate Easter egg drops from a helicopter April 19 and 20 after church services.

Last year the church hosted an Easter egg drop from a hot air balloon, but this year they wanted to top that.

Between 800 and 1000 children attended the event between the four egg drops.

While no candy was in the eggs themselves, after the eggs were gathered each child was given a treat bag.

Church officials said that while this was a fun event for the kids, the helicopter egg drops brought the children out to hear and share the Gospel and the meaning behind Easter.

Officials and members hope to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.