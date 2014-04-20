Former death row inmate details difficulties - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CHICAGO (AP) - A former death row inmate whose wrongful murder conviction helped spark the end of Illinois' death penalty says life has been difficult on the outside, particularly recently.

Anthony Porter tells the Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/1kPSCSq ) he's angry about attorneys' decision to re-examine the conviction of Alstory Simon. His confession in the 1982 killings of two people led to Porter's release after he spent 16 years on death row.

Porter says he's under stress from renewed questions about his innocence. He claims re-examining the case is conspiracy to ruin reputations, including of former Gov. George Ryan, who pardoned Porter.

Cook County State's Attorney officials said last year that a letter from Simon's attorneys outlined reasons that warranted another look. Officials didn't return messages Sunday.

Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://www.suntimes.com/index

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

