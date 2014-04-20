5 killed, 22 wounded in Chicago shootings - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 killed, 22 wounded in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO (AP) - Five people have been killed and at least 22 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting (http://bit.ly/Qwb5In) that two teens were shot around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment on the city's South Side. A 43-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley on the West Side earlier Saturday. And another man died after being shot following a car chase, also on the city's West Side.

A fifth man was shot to death Friday night in the South Austin neighborhood.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings as area detectives continue to investigate.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://www.suntimes.com/index

