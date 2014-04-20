5 killed, 22 wounded in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO (AP) - Five people have been killed and at least 22 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting (http://bit.ly/Qwb5In) that two teens were shot around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment on the city's South Side. A 43-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley on the West Side earlier Saturday. And another man died after being shot following a car chase, also on the city's West Side.

A fifth man was shot to death Friday night in the South Austin neighborhood.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings as area detectives continue to investigate.

