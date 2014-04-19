Hayti, Mo. man dies after car crash

A 59-year-old Hayti, Missouri man has died after a car crash on April 17 in Pemiscot County.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, the wreck happened shortly after 2 p.m. on northbound Route J, one mile north of Hayti.

Officers report Robert K. Lenox died at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital shortly before 3:30 p.m. from his injuries.

According to troopers, the car Lenox was driving left the road and hit a concrete culvert.

Lenox was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

