Charleston curfew to be lifted

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The curfew in Charleston, Missouri will be lifted, according to the Charleston Department of Public Safety.

It will end on Tuesday, April 29 at 6 a.m.

The curfew was implemented by the city of Charleston due to recent incidents involving gun shots.

Charleston DPS said, "Due to the recent violence, the City Council has made an emergency declaration implementing a curfew for the west end of Charleston from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m."

According to Charleston DPS, there was a pursuit overnight involving gunshots fired. It happened around the area of Elm St. and Vine St. sometime early Saturday morning.

Police are investigating that incident. There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

A man died as a result of a separate shooting on Friday in Charleston.

