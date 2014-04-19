Capahas receive funds to play in 2014

Cape Girardeau leaders have come forward to assist a long time semi-pro team in staying on the field in 2014.

According to a news release, Plaza Tire Service will continue its title sponsorship of the team for one more season. Also, a group of unnamed city residents have come together to implement a plan to meet this year’s financial needs.

“We think that the Capahas, and their history, are a community treasure,” said Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. “That is why we have provided sponsorship for more than 10 years. But the team needs a long-term plan to remain viable.”

The Capahas began in 1894, and is one of the oldest amateur baseball teams in the nation.

Hall of Fame coach Jess Bolen along with his wife Mary, have led the team since 1967.

Jess Bolen has coached the Capahas to 32 consecutive appearances in the World Series, assembling the team from top talent in the region.

“I appreciate the tremendous support that Plaza Tire Service has provided the Capahas over the past 10 years, and I am thankful they have stepped forth again this year along with several local baseball lovers,” Jess Bolen said. “This year’s season is no longer in jeopardy.”

Until new funding came in, the long-time coach considered canceling the season.

“Cape Girardeau would not be the same without a summer of Capahas baseball playing in Capaha Park,” said Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger. “I appreciate Plaza Tire and other leaders stepping forward to have the season commence.”

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All right reserved.