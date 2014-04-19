MO woman dies in crash - 3 charged in connection to 2-year-old's death - Quinn makes promises

MO woman dies in crash - 3 charged in connection to 2-year-old's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A woman died after a crash last night in Mo.
3 faces charges after a couple's 2-year-old dies in southeast Mo.
Ill. Gov. Quinn is making promises after Medicaid paid benefits to people who were dead.

Three people have been charged in connection to a death involving a 2-year-old child in St. Francois County. Learn more tonight at 6:00.

A Farmington, Missouri woman lost her life after her pickup crashed on a Missouri road late Friday night.

Three teens were injured - two with serious injuries - after two ATVs collided head on overnight near Oak Ridge.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Doniphan area is having trouble making some calls after a backhoe ran over a line.

Illinois' governor is promising tighter controls after a review found that the Illinois Medicaid program paid an estimated $12 million for medical services for people who were dead.

What a beautiful day! Bryan McCormick says cool tonight, and mild for Easter Sunday. Here is an updated list of Easter events around the Heartland.

Missouri Republicans have outlined a new gun proposal. Find out what's involved tonight at 6:04.

A jury has awarded $14 million to a suburban Chicago woman after she had a stroke due to taking a certain birth control medicine.

A western Kentucky man faces drug related charges after a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Kentucky residents will get a chance to review state academic standards involving Common Core later this year.

Josh Frydman will have Blues-Blackhawks & Nats-Cardinals highlights along with SEMO softball in sports.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

