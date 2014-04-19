MO woman dies in crash - 3 charged in connection to 2-year-old's death - Quinn makes promises

Ill. Gov. Quinn is making promises after Medicaid paid benefits to people who were dead.

A woman died after a crash last night in Mo.

Three people have been charged in connection to a death involving a 2-year-old child in St. Francois County.



A Farmington, Missouri woman lost her life after her pickup crashed on a Missouri road late Friday night.

Three teens were injured - two with serious injuries - after two ATVs collided head on overnight near Oak Ridge.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Doniphan area is having trouble making some calls after a backhoe ran over a line.

Illinois' governor is promising tighter controls after a review found that the Illinois Medicaid program paid an estimated $12 million for medical services for people who were dead.

What a beautiful day! Bryan McCormick says cool tonight, and mild for Easter Sunday. Here is an updated list of Easter events around the Heartland.



Missouri Republicans have outlined a new gun proposal.

A jury has awarded $14 million to a suburban Chicago woman after she had a stroke due to taking a certain birth control medicine.



A western Kentucky man faces drug related charges after a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Kentucky residents will get a chance to review state academic standards involving Common Core later this year.

Josh Frydman will have Blues-Blackhawks & Nats-Cardinals highlights along with SEMO softball in sports.

