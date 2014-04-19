Western Ky. man facing drug related charges after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Western Ky. man facing drug related charges after traffic stop

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A western Kentucky man faces drug related charges after a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, Kentucky State Police saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 641 South.

After stopping the vehicle, a number of items including drug paraphernalia, a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and pills believed to be Dilaudid were found concealed in the vehicle.

Jimmy L. Scott, 42 of Almo, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, no insurance, expired registration, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (dilaudid), prescription controlled substance not in original container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott was booked into the Calloway County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff Department. The investigation continues by KSP.

