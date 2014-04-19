Backhoe cuts phone line, Doniphan residents were unable to make some calls

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Doniphan area were having trouble Saturday with Windstream phone lines.

David Avery of Windstream Communications said around 9 a.m. on Saturday, someone using a backhoe near Neelyville, Mo. in Butler County cut a fiber optic cable. Currently, 10,000 phone and internet customers are affected-mostly in Doniphan and surrounding areas.

Customers could make local calls within Doniphan, but not long distance calls. Some internet and cell phone service was disrupted.



Service was restored shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Windstream provides some fiber-optic service to wireless phone companies. Avery did not know which wireless company (or companies) was affected.

