3 face charges in connection to 2-year-old's death

Three people have been charged in connection to a death involving a 2-year-old child in St. Francois County.

According to St. Francois Prosecuting Attorney Jarrod Mahurin, Jason Wells, 33, of Park Hills, Amanda Wells, 30, of Park Hills, and Terri Reeves, 51, of Bismarck were all charged on Friday with hindering prosecution of a felony.

Jason Wells also was charged with abuse-neglect of a child resulting in death. The alleged abuse happened in January 2014.



Jason and Amanda Wells are the legal guardians for the 2-year-old boy.



All were booked into the St. Francois County Jail.

Jason Wells had a bond of $250,000 while Amanda Wells and Terri Reeves had a bond of $15,000 each.



Amanda Wells and Terri Reeves bonded out, according to the County Jail.

According to court documents, Jason Wells allegedly threw the boy to the floor. The boy died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the incident.



According to court papers, Amanda Wells stated Jason Wells confessed to her that he placed the 2-year-old boy on the floor too hard and that he was concerned the injuries the boy sustained were from his actions.



According to the probable cause statement, the three suspects were seen telling another child in the home to lie to detectives and to say the 2-year-old boy was playing in the living room when he fell down and went into a seizure.

Amanda Wells allegedly told the child that if she did not lie that her parents would go to prison and she would go to a foster home, according to the probable cause statement.



Detectives spoke with this child in the home who told them she was in her room when the 2-year-old fell in the living room. The child said she heard a loud bang and went into the living room. Jason told her that the boy was having a seizure.

Court dates have not been set.

