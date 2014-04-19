3 teens injured in overnight head on ATV crash

Three teens were injured - two with serious injuries - after two ATVs collided head on overnight near Oak Ridge, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, it happened Saturday around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 416, three miles from Oak Ridge in Cape Girardeau County.

Troopers say an 18-year-old male from Oak Ridge was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.

A 17-year-old male from Oak Ridge, on the other ATV, was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

A third teen, a 15-year-old male from Jackson, who was riding with the 18-year-old, received minor injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

The riders were not wearing helmets, according to troopers.

