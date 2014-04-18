Bernie softball team takes 'Cold Water Challenge'

The Cold Water Challenge is becoming a very popular way to raise money for some very important causes.

On Friday night in Bernie, Mo., Coach Brad Botsch and the Mules softball team conducted a Cold Water Challenge to help ease the financial strain of two youngsters from Dexter: Gaige Willems and Riley Rickman.

Both have been battling Leukemia and the team took the challenge in an effort to help a great cause.

Now, each of these girls can send out "Cold Water Challenges" to their friends and family.

Donations can be made at First National Bank in Dexter to help with this ongoing battle against Leukemia.

By the way, the Bernie softball team won two games over Advance and New Madrid.

