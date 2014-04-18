Paducah police searching for robbery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police searching for robbery suspect

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department is searching for a lone gunman who robbed the E-Z Shop on Paducah’s south side late Friday afternoon, April 18.

A clerk told Paducah police that a man walked into the convenience store about 5:40 p.m. with a handgun and demanded he put money into a bag. Police say the clerk stuffed an unknown amount of cash into the bag, and the robber ran, going toward Irvin Cobb Drive.

The first police officer was on the scene within three minutes. He interviewed and released a man on the parking lot of a church across the street from the convenience store. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and McCracken County Deputy Steve Croft and his K9, Pepo, assisted in the search by trying to track the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may text their tips to “CRIMES” (274637) by entering “KyTips” followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

