'Way of the Cross Good Friday Cross Walk' held in Cape Girardeau

Good Friday is a day Christians around the world commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

Today in Cape Girardeau, several churches joined for the annual "Way of the Cross Good Friday Cross Walk."

Members of the group walked through downtown, carrying a cross.

The group stopped at several locations during the walk to pray and sing.

Each person was invited to take a turn to carry the cross.

The walk was just a little over a mile.

There are many Easter events going on across the Heartland right now.

