Man dead after Charleston shooting - 2 face felony charges after dog attack

A Creal Springs man has been sentenced in the death of 22-year-old Trevor Martin.

One man died after a shooting in Charleston, Mo., according to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes. Police say no one is in custody at this time. Todd Tumminia will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A Creal Springs man convicted of involuntary manslaughter learned his fate Friday. Thirty-eight-year-old Danny Dunn was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the death of 22-year-old Trevor Martin.

Two Mississippi County residents face felony charges after a dog attack that left a young girl hospitalized and her mother badly injured, according to the sheriff’s Department. Christy Millweard was in Wyatt today and talked to residents in the area that say they’re fearful every time they walk out of their house.

The Cape Girardeau Farmer’s Market opened on Thursday, April 17 and now the Cape Riverfront Market announced it will open for the season on May 3. You can click here for more information.

Pepsi MidAmerica announced on Friday a $3.1 million customer service center to be built at the new Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park. They will be the park’s first tenant.

In international news, the captain of a sunken South Korean ferry was arrested Saturday on suspicion of negligence and abandoning people in need, as investigators looked into whether his evacuation order came too late to save lives. Two crew members were also arrested, a prosecutor said.

