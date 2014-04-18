KY 1070, KY 123 in Hickman Co. reopened

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced KY 1070 and KY 123 are now open.

As of Friday, April 18, KY 1070 in Hickman County is open to normal traffic at 1-2 mm. It was closed for cross drain repairs.

KY 123 in Hickman County is also open to normal traffic at 14-16 mm. It was closed for high water.

