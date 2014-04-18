Illinois to get flexibility from 'No Child Left Behind' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois to get flexibility from 'No Child Left Behind'

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

Illinois has won approval from the Department of Education for flexibility from parts of the federal No Child Left Behind (NCLB) law to improve the quality of education for Illinois’ schoolchildren.

According to Gov. Pat Quinn's office, the state will now have needed flexibility to continue its progress in implementing a comprehensive strategy to improve education in Illinois. This will be done by closing achievement gaps, supporting our most challenged districts and preparing all students for college, career and beyond.

“Today’s approval is a big step forward that will allow Illinois to do what’s best for our kids and improve the quality of education throughout our state,” Governor Quinn said. “In 2011, we enacted landmark education reform that made our schools stronger and more accountable. Now, with this federal approval, we will continue to improve the quality of education in Illinois and better prepare our students to be successful in college, career and beyond.”

The state will now use a multiple measure system that look at an entire school and district, not simply a test score.

The accountability system calls for a renewed focus on closing achievement gaps, turning around the lowest-performing schools, building capacity for school improvement and enhanced transparency.

