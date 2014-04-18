'Can I Live' event in Carbondale on April 22 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Can I Live' event in Carbondale on April 22

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

An upcoming event on the SIU campus in Carbondale, that is open to the entire community, is aimed making everyone feel accepted despite obstacles they might be facing.

More than 800 people attended the free event last year that included a march and performances across the university.

Co-founder Ryan Reed who says this is way for people going through a tough time to get the support they

need.

"We come from different backgrounds, we come from different place," said Reed. "And by people attending we actually support those that struggle with these issues, saying, 'I support you, you can make it, you're not by yourself.' I might not understand what you are going through. By anyone attending you're saying, I'm here for you."

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. April 22 outside Grinnell Hall. Anyone who attends will get a free, 'Can I Live' t-shirt.

