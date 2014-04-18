Paducah police, store present $10,000 grant to domestic violence - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police, store present $10,000 grant to domestic violence crisis center

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Pictured are, from left, Mary Foley, director of Merryman House; Wayne Bolton, manager of the local Verizon Wireless store; and Paducah Police Chief Brandon Barnhill. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Pictured are, from left, Mary Foley, director of Merryman House; Wayne Bolton, manager of the local Verizon Wireless store; and Paducah Police Chief Brandon Barnhill. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Chief Brandon Barnhill of the Paducah Police Department joined a store on Friday, April 18 in presenting a $10,000 grant to Merryman House domestic violence crisis center.

The grant was presented at the Verizon Wireless store at 5017 Hinkleville Road in Paducah at 2 p.m.

Wayne Bolton, manager of the store, said domestic violence is Verizon's primary charitable focus.

"We are committed to helping the nearly one in four women, one in seven men and more than three million children in the United States affected by domestic violence," he said.

The Holiday Hopeline Drive was launched by the Paducah Police Department in November 2013. The drive challenged residents to turn in their no-longer-used cell phones, accessories and chargers. The community responded with nearly 700 phones and accessories.

Barnhill said the department was pleased with the response, which exceeded expectations.

Verizon will turn the donated devices into support tools for residents in an eight-county area who are facing domestic violence. On Friday, the company kept its pledge and awarded the Merryman House a $10,000 grant in honor of the police department and community members who donated devices.

Barnhill said the Paducah Police Department remains committed to the fight against domestic violence. He said the department is one of only two in the state that requires its officers to complete a "lethality assessment" when responding to domestic violence calls. The assessment determines the level of lethal risk faced by the victim of domestic violence.

Additionally, he said, the police department is the only department in the state to re-contact the victims of domestic violence within 48 hours to follow up with those victims to determine if further action is required.

