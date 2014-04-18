State road work suspended over Easter weekend in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that non-emergency roadwork will be suspended over the Easter holiday weekend in order to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

Starting at 3 p.m., Friday, April 18, IDOT will suspend all non-emergency roadwork until midnight on April 20.

This affects the following Heartland roads:

Jackson County

IL 13 just east edge of Murphysboro, bridge construction with traffic reduced to one lane eastbound and westbound utilizing crossovers.

Massac County

I-24 over the Ohio River, bridge construction with traffic reduced to one lane in the westbound direction.

Pope County

IL 146 just 4 miles east of IL 145, one lane bridge constructions with temporary signals in place.

White County

IL 1 just 2 miles north of Carmi, one lane bridge construction with temporary signals in place.

IL 1 just 3 miles south of Carmi, one lane bridge construction with temporary signals in place.

