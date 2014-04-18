Paducah police investigating thefts at 2 stores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police investigating thefts at 2 stores

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance image of one suspect. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Surveillance image of one suspect. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
Surveillance image of other suspect. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Surveillance image of other suspect. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police are investigating the alleged thefts of electronic equipment from both Paducah Walmart stores.

A loss prevention employee of Walmart South on Irvin Cobb Road told police she found a display case damaged while working on Wednesday, April 16. Det. Troy Turner said the employee reported two men were seen at the display case before it was damaged. Store officials said 10 iPads, valued at $4,690, were taken from the case.

The loss prevention employee notified her counterpart at the Walmart store on Hinkleville Road of the theft. Employees there found a display case had been pried open and seven laptop computers were missing. Additionally, two desktop computers were stolen from store shelves. They say the total amount of that theft was $5,582.

The suspects are described as black males, one with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes and his hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue Tennessee Titans shirt and a grey hoodie. The second has a heavy build and was wearing a gray or black zip-up jacket and a red shirt.

Police say detectives are following up on tips and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may text their tips to “CRIMES” (274637) by entering “KyTips” followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

