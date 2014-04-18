Driver injured in 2-vehicle crash on Lone Oak Rd.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to an injury crash on Lone Oak Road at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 18.

The crash was at the intersection of Cave Thomas Drive.

When officers arrived, they say they learned that 49-year-old Kelly Brown was in the center turn lane waiting to turn left onto Cave Thomas Drive. a southbound semi was stopping in the left-hand lane of Lone Oak Road and they say he motioned to make his turn.

According to officers, when Brown made the left turn, he turned in front of 65-year-old Elizabeth Westerfield as she was going southbound on Lone Oak Road in the right lane.

The vehicles hit and blocked the southbound lanes of Lone Oak Road for about 20 minutes while the crash site was cleared by emergency workers.

Westerfield was taken an area hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The Lone Oak Fire Department and Jason's Collision also assisted at the scene.

