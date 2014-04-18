Charleston shooting investigation - Dog injures girl, mom - IL m - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston shooting investigation - Dog injures girl, mom - IL man sentenced in man's death

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Charleston on Friday afternoon. Police are at the scene of a shooting in Charleston on Friday afternoon.
This man and woman face charges after a dog attack injured a mom and her daughter (Source: Miss. Co. SO) This man and woman face charges after a dog attack injured a mom and her daughter (Source: Miss. Co. SO)
This man has been sentenced to jail time in conneciton to an Ill. man's death (Source: Williamson Co. SO). This man has been sentenced to jail time in conneciton to an Ill. man's death (Source: Williamson Co. SO).
Just in to our newsroom, Charleston, Mo. DPS is investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Elm Street. Todd Tumminia will be live in Charleston with the latest tonight at 5:00.

Two Mississippi County residents face felony charges after a dog attack that left a young girl hospitalized and her mother badly injured. Christy Millweard was in Wyatt, Mo. today and has the details tonight at 6:00.

In a separate case, an investigation continues after a Missouri deputy shot and killed a dog.

Two people were injured in Paducah, Kentucky on Thursday night after an assault with a knife.

A Charleston, Mo. man faces felony contraband charges after he was caught sneaking meth and brass knuckles into jail.

A Creal Springs, Ill. man convicted of involuntary man slaughter has learned his fate. Allison Twaits has today's details at 5:03.

Jackson County, Mo. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday that she has filed 18 felony charges against a 27-year-old man in connection with a recent spree of shootings on Kansas City highways.

Pepsi MidAmerica, based out of Marion, Illinois, announced on Friday a $3.1 million customer service center to be built at the new Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says to expect it to be clear and cool tonight and sunny and beautiful tomorrow! Tune in at 5:02 for first weather.

The 'Way of the Cross' made it's way through downtown Cape Girardeau today.

For more news, go to our mobile news app.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly