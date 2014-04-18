Charleston shooting investigation - Dog injures girl, mom - IL man sentenced in man's death

This man has been sentenced to jail time in conneciton to an Ill. man's death (Source: Williamson Co. SO).

This man and woman face charges after a dog attack injured a mom and her daughter (Source: Miss. Co. SO)

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Charleston on Friday afternoon.

A Creal Springs, Ill. man convicted of involuntary man slaughter has learned his fate. Allison Twaits has today's details at 5:03.

Jackson County, Mo. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday that she has filed 18 felony charges against a 27-year-old man in connection with a recent spree of shootings on Kansas City highways

Pepsi MidAmerica, based out of Marion, Illinois, announced on Friday a $3.1 million customer service center to be built at the new Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park.



Laura Wibbenmeyer says to expect it to be clear and cool tonight and sunny and beautiful tomorrow! Tune in at 5:02 for first weather.



The 'Way of the Cross' made it's way through downtown Cape Girardeau today.

