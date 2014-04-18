I-55 in Pemiscot Co. to be reduced for pavement repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says northbound Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced while crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of road is located between the 17.4 mile marker and the 18.4 mile marker.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, April 21 through Wednesday, April 23 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

