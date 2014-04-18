Victim identified in homicide in Charleston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Victim identified in homicide in Charleston

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Chief Robert Hearnes says a man in his mid-40s was found in a vehicle with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot. Chief Robert Hearnes says a man in his mid-40s was found in a vehicle with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.
It happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Friday. It happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Friday.
Police have half of the 200 block of Elm blocked off as they investigate. Police have half of the 200 block of Elm blocked off as they investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call 573-683-3737. Anyone with information is asked to call 573-683-3737.
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - One man died after a shooting in Charleston, according to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes.

On Friday, April 18 at about 3 p.m., Charleston DPS began getting 911 calls of gunshots fired on North Elm Street near Mark Twain Park.

DPS Director Robert Hearnes said officers found a male gunshot victim inside a vehicle at the intersection of Elm and Lafayette Streets. The victim was then taken to an area medical facility for treatment where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Fisher, 44, of Charleston.

According to Hearnes, an autopsy has been ordered by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

"We're not sure of the exact location of the shooting, or who or who's involved or anything right now," Chief Hearnes said.

The Charleston Department of Public Safety is being assisted in the investigation by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.

Police had half of the 200 block of Elm blocked off as they investigate. They were on the scene looking for evidence.

Officers were interviewing witnesses.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly