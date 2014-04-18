Victim identified in homicide in Charleston

Anyone with information is asked to call 573-683-3737.

Police have half of the 200 block of Elm blocked off as they investigate.

It happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Chief Robert Hearnes says a man in his mid-40s was found in a vehicle with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.

One man died after a shooting in Charleston, according to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes.

On Friday, April 18 at about 3 p.m., Charleston DPS began getting 911 calls of gunshots fired on North Elm Street near Mark Twain Park.

DPS Director Robert Hearnes said officers found a male gunshot victim inside a vehicle at the intersection of Elm and Lafayette Streets. The victim was then taken to an area medical facility for treatment where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Fisher, 44, of Charleston.



According to Hearnes, an autopsy has been ordered by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.



There are no suspects in custody at this time.

"We're not sure of the exact location of the shooting, or who or who's involved or anything right now," Chief Hearnes said.



The Charleston Department of Public Safety is being assisted in the investigation by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.

Police had half of the 200 block of Elm blocked off as they investigate. They were on the scene looking for evidence.Officers were interviewing witnesses.