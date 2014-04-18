Graves high bowler named to 'Outstanding Senior' class

Graves County High School senior bowler Kelsey Latta has been named to the "Outstanding Senior" class in her sport.

The Kentucky High School Coaches Association has issued 22 "Outstanding Senior" awards this year in a variety of sports.

Latta has won the Kentucky High School Athletics Association's Region 1 singles championship three consecutive years. She has led the Graves County Lady Eagle Bowling Team to the KHSAA Region 1 championship three consecutive years, while also advancing to the KHSAA State Final Four the past two seasons.

"She has been our anchor bowler for three years and has helped every young lady in our program improve," said GCHS head bowling coach Michael Delaney. "I have never met a more humble athlete in my 19 years of coaching. No matter the result or outcome, she always maintained a professional attitude. She is an excellent role model for athletes of all ages and both genders."

Graves County has competed in bowling for the past four years. The KHSAA has sanctioned bowling as a "sport activity" for the past three years.

Kelsey Latta was honored at the April meeting of the Graves County Board of Education and received a certificate noting her achievement from board member Susan Barton.

