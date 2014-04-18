Graves high school student-athlete named state archery champ

Graves County High School student-athlete Dustin Johnson recently won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association individual state archery championship in Louisville.

He scored 298 out of a possible 300 points.

"This is a huge accomplishment, as this is our second year with an archery program," said Doug Gloyd, GCHS athletic director.



Johnson was honored at the Graves County school board's April meeting with certificates from board members Ronnie Holmes and student-board member Buddy Jackson.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.