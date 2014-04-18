Cape Riverfront Market opens May 3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Riverfront Market opens May 3

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Riverfront Market will open on Saturday, May 3 for the 2014 season.

Opening day festivities will include a dinosaur exhibit from the Bollinger county Museum of Natural History from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., children's clay dinosaur sculpting from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and live music by Jacob Seyer from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The market will also hold a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser featuring buttermilk and multigrain pancakes made from an organic mix with local maple syrup from Gihring Family Farms.

The Cape Riverfront Market is located at 35 South Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. It is a volunteer-driven market which runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Over 25 different vendors have a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, specialty farm goods, baked items and artisan crafts available. In addition to live music, the market also hosts demonstrations throughout the year such as cooking and nutrition, as well as other informative and unique skills by community members. It is also one of the few markets in the area that accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cards for qualifying goods to expand healthy options for low income individuals and families.

This year, organizers announced the market is also expanding the Cape Marketeers Club, which is a program for kids ages five to 12, and focuses on nutrition, science and growing. It hosts fun, educational experiments and games every second and fourth Saturday from May to August. It is a free program where kids can earn $2 in tokens to purchase fruits or vegetables at the market. It is funded in part by the American Chemical Society and the Healthy Community Coalition.

