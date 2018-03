Paducah police investigate break-in at cigarette store

Paducah police are investigating a break-in that happened early Thursday morning at Cigarettes for Less.Officers responded to an alarm sounding at the business located at 2223 Cairo Road at 3:19 a.m.When they arrived, they found someone had broken into the business through a door.The burglar took several items, including rolls of coins.Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may text their tips to “CRIMES” (274637) by entering “KyTips” followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website . Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.