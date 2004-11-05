The Puxico Five

By: Wendy Ray

Puxico, MO -- What motivates you? Is it a person you've met or maybe a verse you've read? All of us find it in different places, but a group of Puxico students is motivated by something they can't remember too well, their struggle with cancer. The students are using their experiences to make a very special project a big success!

This group of Puxico students isn't in this room for class, cancer has brought them here. All of these children are cancer survivors, they have faint memories of what they went through. 17 year old Eden Gray says, "I remember things they did to help and all the other little kids who were there." 13 year old Brittany Holman says, "I just remember being at the hospital a lot and being really sick."

They'll never forget what type of cancer they had. 16 year old Jeremy Isbell says, "It was a type of brain cancer." "I had Burkitt's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma," 13 year old Joe Hobbs says. "I had retinoblastoma," Brittany says. Eden and 10 year old Justin Yoebstil had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL. Most children probably have never heard of it, but Eden, Justin, Jeremy, Joe and Brittany were all forced to know what cancer is at a very young age. Now they all share the same wish. "I'd rather have it to where nobody else in the future has what I had," Jeremy says. "I don't want anyone else to get it," Justin says. "So that no one else has to go through what I went through," Joe says.

Teacher Cheri Moll, who heads up the Spanish club, wanted to find a way for them to help. "We decided we needed to do a service project for the community. We found out that Eden had cancer, and another student Kenny Clark passed away in 96, and we decided to raise money for leukemia," Ms. Moll says. A yellow band, worn by so many students in the Puxico school district, got the fund raiser started.

Spanish club students hope to sell about 450 "Live Strong" bracelets, that money goes to the Lance Armstrong Foundation. The students have also sold a lot of cookie dough; money raised goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, making it the biggest fundraiser in the history of Puxico High School. "It started as $100 and it's gone up from there. We'd like to be over $4000 for a total with the Lance Armstrong bracelets and what we give to St. Jude," Ms. Moll says.

They don't have 4000 dollars yet, but they're way past their first goal of one thousand. It's helped these kids see the giving spirit of their fellow students. "We've raised a lot of money, but just everybody in school who thinks it's a good idea to get one to support people," Eden says. It's allowed teachers to see what's inside the students' hearts. "They get out and they push and really believe in the cause. Eden's a member, Jeremy's a member, they really want to help. To see young kids helping makes you really proud," Ms. Moll says.

The Spanish club has raised 17 hundred dollars. Students will present the checks to marathon runner Danielle Crites during a special ceremony November 12th. Crites, who is a cancer survivor, is running the St. Jude marathon in Memphis next month. She's the sister of Ms. Moll at Puxico High School.