Creal Springs man sentenced in man's death

A Grand Jury indicted a Creal Springs man months after another man dies after a fist fight.

A Grand Jury indicted a Creal Springs man months after another man dies after a fist fight.

A Grand Jury indicted a Creal Springs man months after another man dies after a fist fight.

A Grand Jury indicted a Creal Springs man months after another man dies after a fist fight.

A Creal Springs man convicted of involuntary manslaughter learned his fate Friday.

38-year old Danny Dunn was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the death of 22-year-old Trevor Martin.

Police say Dunn punched martin last June, causing martin to fall and hit his head on concrete.

He died days later.

It was emotional in court Friday.

Both families of Danny Dunn and the victim, 22-year-old Trevor Martin sat on opposites sides of the courtroom.

The second the sentence was read --- family members of both men immediately began to cry

The judge made his decision less than an hour after hearing statements from Dunn's wife and martin's mother.

Randy Dunn also gave a statement before the judge's decision was made saying quote "to the martin family, I offer my deepest apologies. Trevor was my friend."

The judge sentenced martin to four years behind bars in the department of corrections -- saying he hopes people will learn from this case and a similar tragedy might be avoided.

Angie Martin, Trevor's mother says today's outcome won't bring her son back but she's happy that justice was served here today.

“He was a caring loving, he loved family functions. Goofy, he loved to joke around teases his nieces and nephews. He was talking about having kids of his own. We are going to miss out on all of that,” says Angie Martin.

Dunn was denied a new trial.

He has already served 149 days of his 4-year sentence.

Dunn was ordered to pay the expenses for Trevor’s funeral.

Angie Martin told me that Trevor was also an organ donor and that he helped save a number of people including new born babies.





Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.