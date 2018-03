McCracken Co. Board approves plan to close Farley Elementary

The McCracken County school board met on April 17, and approved an plan to close an elementary school.The closure of Farley Elementary has been part of a planned closure for the past year. The school will be open for the next school year (2014-15) but close after that.The students will go to other schools in the Reidland area. The old Reidland High School will house 4th-5th graders at that time.Officials say the reason for the closure is due to declining enrollment.Once the school is closed the property is able to be sold.With the Amended District Facilities Plan approved, the closure was brought to process.According to the school board, the vote passed Thursday on the amended facilities plan makes way for planned changes to Reidland area schools, and came after the Kentucky Board of Education and Kentucky Department of Education likewise passed votes approving the amended plan and related public hearing.In a separate vote, the Board voted to declare Farley Elementary School as surplus property when the building is vacated after the end of the 2014-2015 school year.In other McCracken County school board meeting news, according to a news release:· The Board approved the submission of Teaching Art Together grant application. T· The Board approved grant submission to Kentucky Center for Mathematics.· The continuation plans for Reidland area resource centers were approved.See more information from the meeting at: http://bit.ly/1ix8aK5