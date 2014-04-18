Charleston man accused of sneaking meth, brass knuckles into jail

A Charleston man faces felony contraband charges after he was caught sneaking meth and brass knuckles into the Mississippi County Detention Center.Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says it happened last weekend after John Groves was arrested on a municipal traffic warrant.During intake, a corrections officer saw Groves reach into his pocket and then stuff something inside the waist of his pants.The officer gave Groves the opportunity to turn over any illegal items or other property that, if taken into the facility, would be considered contraband. According to the officer’s report, Groves denied having concealed anything.Moments later, during the routine strip search, the corrections officer found a brass knuckles and a pill bottle which contained a white powder concealed inside the inmate's pants.The officer notified the jail administrator who examined it and found it to be methamphetamine.The substance was then placed into evidence to be sent to the SEMO crime lab.John Leon Groves, 30, of Charleston, is charged with possession of a weapon or dangerous item in the county jail.Groves faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance in a county jail.Groves remained behind bars Friday morning with bond set at $50,000.