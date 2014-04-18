Highway construction halted in Paducah for quilt show

Highway construction projects in Paducah will be stopped during the week of the quilt show.Due to heavy traffic from the American Quilter’s Society Show and Contest this coming week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway construction projects in the immediate Paducah area will be shut down to allow normal traffic flow.More than 30,000 quilters are expected to be in Paducah to attend the event.Traffic restrictions for concrete work along KY 1954/Husbands Road/John Puryear Drive at the I-24 Exit 11 Eastbound Exit Ramp in McCracken County will be taken down and remain down next week.Night concrete replacement/repair and diamond grinding along US 60-Business/Park Avenue running from 16th Street to US 45/H.C. Mathis Drive in Paducah will also be halted during the Quilt Show. This work zone is along US 60-Business from mile point 1.105 to mile point 1.834.Work on these highway improvement projects is expected to resume on Monday, April 28.