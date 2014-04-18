Poplar Bluff Police warning of phone scam

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is warning of a phone scam.

According to Captain David Sutton, the police department has received reports of a suspect calling intended victims and telling them they have unpaid parking tickets and asking for payment over the phone.

The suspect addresses the victim by name and threatens to send police officers to arrest the victim if payment is refused.

Sutton says the suspect caller has ability to make caller ID display a false number.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department says it never requests fine payments by phone, email, mail or fax.

If you receive such a call, you should hang up and call local law enforcement.

