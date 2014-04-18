Driver injured, cited after log truck crash in Pope County

The driver of a log truck was injured and cited for multiple offenses after a crash in Pope County Thursday evening.According to Illinois State Police, 58-year-old Randy L. Payton of Raleigh, Illinois was driving north on the Bay City Blacktop around 6 p.m. when he lost control and overturned at the intersection of Azotus Road.Payton was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.As a result of the crash, Payton was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and improper operation of a commercial motor vehicle.The investigation continues by ISP.Pope County Sheriff's Office, Pope County EMS and ISP Troopers all responded to the scene.