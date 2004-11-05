Father Accused of Molesting Newborn Daughter

By: Tony Hensley

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MISSOURI - I nvestigators in Bollinger County tell Heartland News the case is one of the most disturbing they've ever had to work, A father, stands accused of sexually abusing his newborn daughter.

34-year-old Troy Dukes of Glenallen, faces three charges in the incident. Police say the victim- his daughter. At the time, she was only 22-days-old.

Bollinger County Sheriff Terry Wiseman says the infant is in the hands of the division of child and family services and is doing okay. In the meantime, the family deals with the unthinkable.

It's a story that has everyone in Bollinger County shaking their heads. Police say Thursday, Troy Dukes' wife left home to run some errands. Investigators tell Heartland News while Dukes was changing his infant daughters diaper he sexually molested his 22-day-old daughter.

Sheriff Terry Wiseman says, “We had a phone call from a family member." That family member was infant's aunt. She told police as she changed the baby's diaper she immediately realized something was horribly wrong.

Sheriff Wiseman says, “A deputy went out to investigate it and arrested troy dukes and brought him in.” Just a few hours later, investigators say dukes gave both a written and video taped confession. “It's a crime beyond comparison. It's something you would see on CNN. It's not something that you think you would never see in your own hometown community like we have here." Sheriff Wiseman said.

Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Gray shares the sheriff's feelings of shock and disbelief. Now, he must determine if troy dukes understands the unspeakable act he's accused of. Prosecuting Attorney Steve Gray says, “The police and this office are aware of this individual having some limitations, that we are uncertain of the limitations, the mental or sociological limitations."

Troy Dukes is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail. Bollinger County Sheriff Terry Wiseman tells Heartland News it's for Dukes' own safety. A full cash bond one hundred thousand dollar has been set. Dukes, has a preliminary hearing December 1st in Bollinger County .