USGS: Explosion caused ground to shake like earthquake

An explosion in southern Illinois Thursday was originally reported as an earthquake by the U.S. Geological Survey.



According to Paul Caruso with the USGS, the explosion happened just after 10 p.m. and was most likely caused by a coal mine in the area.



The USGS website originally reported the explosion to be a magnitude 2.1 earthquake and then increased the magnitude to 2.7, however Causo says this report has been deleted from the website as it is no longer classified as an earthquake.



The original earthquake report listed the event happened about 9 miles east-southeast of Ina, Ill. and 17 miles south-southeast of Mount Vernon, Ill.

