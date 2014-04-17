2 injured in Paducah knife assault - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 injured in Paducah knife assault

Herbert E. Brown (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Two people were injured in Paducah Thursday night after a man assaulted them with a knife.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 5025 Michael Drive around 7 p.m. and found 37-year-old Herbert E. Brown of Paducah on top of one of the victims trying to assault them for a second time.

Deputies were able to take Brown  into custody without incident.

Brown was later interviewed by detectives where he confessed to attacking the two victims.

Jim R. Capps, 55, and 50-year-old Randall B. Geantt, both of Paducah, were taken to Baptist Health Hospital where they were treated for what the sheriff's department says seemed to be minor lacerations.

Brown was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault.

