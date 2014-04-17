Blanchard students prepare for MAP test - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blanchard students prepare for MAP test

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Students at Blanchard Elementary were yelling, "pass that test" while they geared up for the Missouri Assessment Program test.

The third and fourth graders will take the standardized test starting Tuesday, but all the students got in on the cheering on Thursday, April 17.

Principal Barbara Kohlfield said it's been a marathon of preparing for the test this year, and now they're sprinting to the finish line.

"We think we have to inspire, and motivate and encourage the children, and build confidence and anticipation, and the wonderful feeling of working hard and achieving a goal because it wasn't easy, it was hard," said Barbara Kohlfield.

"I've never seen students, children, be so excited to take a test, and it's really neat to see," said Amber Walker, a teacher at Blanchard Elementary.

In the past, students at Blanchard Elementary have scored higher than statewide averages on the MAP test.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly