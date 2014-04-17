Blanchard students prepare for MAP test

Students at Blanchard Elementary were yelling, "pass that test" while they geared up for the Missouri Assessment Program test.

The third and fourth graders will take the standardized test starting Tuesday, but all the students got in on the cheering on Thursday, April 17.

Principal Barbara Kohlfield said it's been a marathon of preparing for the test this year, and now they're sprinting to the finish line.

"We think we have to inspire, and motivate and encourage the children, and build confidence and anticipation, and the wonderful feeling of working hard and achieving a goal because it wasn't easy, it was hard," said Barbara Kohlfield.

"I've never seen students, children, be so excited to take a test, and it's really neat to see," said Amber Walker, a teacher at Blanchard Elementary.

In the past, students at Blanchard Elementary have scored higher than statewide averages on the MAP test.

